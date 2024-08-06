Previous
Five windows by allsop
Five windows

April challenged me to explore the practice of contemplative photography.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@aecasey April number 1 for the challenge, hope you like.
August 7th, 2024  
