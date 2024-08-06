Sign up
60 / 365
Five windows
April challenged me to explore the practice of contemplative photography.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2493
photos
54
followers
80
following
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
673
674
675
789
676
60
677
790
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th August 2024 12:35pm
Tags
portrait
,
get-pushed-627
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@aecasey
April number 1 for the challenge, hope you like.
August 7th, 2024
