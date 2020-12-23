Sign up
Photo 513
mrs. mallard
shows her colors.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2761
photos
130
followers
185
following
140% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd December 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
Well timed to get the Mrs. out of the water.
December 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
:Love the wings movement! ( and her colors)
December 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
She's putting on quite a shoe while he does not seem interested. Lovely capture of the two.
December 24th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
great color! love that movement you captured!
December 24th, 2020
