Previous
Next
happiness is.... by amyk
Photo 514

happiness is....

Our first try at video-chatting...the best part of my Christmas Day..younger son did this edit of a screenshot from our chat.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful collage, what would we all have done without this possibility.
December 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise