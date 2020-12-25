Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 514
happiness is....
Our first try at video-chatting...the best part of my Christmas Day..younger son did this edit of a screenshot from our chat.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2764
photos
130
followers
185
following
140% complete
View this month »
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Latest from all albums
2184
512
2185
513
2186
2187
514
2188
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage, what would we all have done without this possibility.
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close