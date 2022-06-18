Beauty belies the treachery . . .

The sea rolling in at Seabird WA. Looks lovely but it can be very wild along this coast. Many ships have been lost here including the Seabird in 1874, the Villalta in 1897, the Seaflower and the SS Venus in 1923 and the Vergulde Draeck in 1656.In April 1656 between what is now Seasbird and the coastal town of Ledge Point, the Vergulde Draeck was also wrecked. Over 100 lives were lost from the Dutch ship belonging to the United East India Company. Some of those aboard survived as best they could in pre colonial Western Australia and eventually managed to reach Batavia, 2600km away.The wreck was discovered by spear fishermen in April 1963.