Previous
Next
Architecture 2 - all that is left by annied
Photo 752

Architecture 2 - all that is left

the only thing left standing on one of the blocks at Wingello after the fires tore through in January
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh how sad.
October 2nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
@onewing more than was left on some Babs - it is still emotional to drive through these areas
October 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very sad, but so elegantly rendered
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise