Photo 752
Architecture 2 - all that is left
the only thing left standing on one of the blocks at Wingello after the fires tore through in January
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
anniedroadtrips
Babs
ace
Oh how sad.
October 2nd, 2020
Annie D
ace
@onewing
more than was left on some Babs - it is still emotional to drive through these areas
October 2nd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Very sad, but so elegantly rendered
October 2nd, 2020
