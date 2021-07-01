Euphorbia Milii

This month in my fun with themes album I am going to share some of my favourites from my garden. I love plants from Madagascar and South America and hunt for Euphorbia, Rhipsalis and any other unusual plants on our travels.

While working on posts for here I am also trying to identify a number of plants as the nurseries don't always label them correctly - common tags are "I am a Succulent" or "I am a Cactus".

Euphorbia is a genus of plants in the Euphorbiaceae family. It contains at least 2,100 species and is one of the most diverse groups of flowering plants on earth. It is the fourth largest genus of flowering plants and are primarily found in the tropical and subtropical regions of Africa and Madagascar.

My first Euphorbia is the more common Euphorbia milii - also known as The Crown of Thorns. It is native to Madagascar and commemorates Baron Milius, once Governor of Réunion, who introduced the species to France in 1821.