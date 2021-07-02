Euphorbia Bubalina

This species is native to Cape Provinces and KwaZulu-Natal.

While googling this particular euphorbia I discovered the flowers are reduced in size and aggregated into a cluster of flowers called a cyathium (plural cyathia) and this feature is present in every species of the genus Euphorbia but nowhere else in the plant kingdom.

Cyathium is a type of inflorescence in which a cup-like cluster of modified leaves encloses a female flower and several male flowers. It resembles a single flower.

I love learning something new :)