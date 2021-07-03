Previous
Euphorbia aeruginosa and Euphorbia baioensis by annied
Euphorbia aeruginosa and Euphorbia baioensis

These are both attractive euphorbias - I am hoping they will flower the coming season.

Euphorbia aeruginosa is a dwarf, spiny shrubbing plant from South Africa, where it grows in gravelly rock crevices.

Euphorbia baioensis is originally from Kenya. It is found in tropical deserts and flourishes in hot dry conditions.

3rd July 2021

Annie D

