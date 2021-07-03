Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 954
Euphorbia aeruginosa and Euphorbia baioensis
These are both attractive euphorbias - I am hoping they will flower the coming season.
Euphorbia aeruginosa is a dwarf, spiny shrubbing plant from South Africa, where it grows in gravelly rock crevices.
Euphorbia baioensis is originally from Kenya. It is found in tropical deserts and flourishes in hot dry conditions.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5531
photos
209
followers
153
following
261% complete
View this month »
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
Latest from all albums
951
1302
952
1303
953
1304
954
1305
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedplants
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close