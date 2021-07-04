Previous
Euphorbia Pseudocactus 'Candelabra Spurge' by annied
Euphorbia Pseudocactus 'Candelabra Spurge'

Euphorbia pseudocactus as its name suggest could be easily mistaken for a cactus. It has a multibranched candelabra shape and grows to up to 1m tall. It originates on the subtropical coast of South Africa.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you are doing a great study of these - very enjoyable!
July 9th, 2021  
Leli ace
What beautiful light green "brush strokes".
July 9th, 2021  
Wylie ace
great details in these shots. The Euphorbia are a very broad ranging genus aren't they!!
July 9th, 2021  
