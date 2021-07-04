Sign up
Photo 955
Euphorbia Pseudocactus 'Candelabra Spurge'
Euphorbia pseudocactus as its name suggest could be easily mistaken for a cactus. It has a multibranched candelabra shape and grows to up to 1m tall. It originates on the subtropical coast of South Africa.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
3
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5532
photos
209
followers
153
following
261% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedplants
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you are doing a great study of these - very enjoyable!
July 9th, 2021
Leli
ace
What beautiful light green "brush strokes".
July 9th, 2021
Wylie
ace
great details in these shots. The Euphorbia are a very broad ranging genus aren't they!!
July 9th, 2021
