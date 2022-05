Joining https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46498/may-half-and-half-2022-edition I start thinking of May a week or so before it begins. While I was at the zoo a few days ago I took advantage of the opportunity to look for some half/half shots.Cotton-top tamarins are named for the shock of white hair encircling their heads. These primates are one of three Amazonian species of tamarin. Cotton-top tamarins live in a small forested area of northwestern Colombia.