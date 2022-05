Joining https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46498/may-half-and-half-2022-edition As I often do I am putting my own spin on half/half - next year I will try and stick to the true intention - if I can get out more and the weather is better I may get to do a week of it this year.However this week I went out in the garden and looked at getting high-key images where half was empty. The empty half I played around creating my own textures.