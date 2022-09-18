Previous
Nifty Fifty 18 by annied
Photo 1181

Nifty Fifty 18

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

This week will be images from a day out at Mt Tomah Botanical Gardens - I have a busy work week ahead so took the 50mm out for the day in case there were no more outings or opportunities.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Annie D

update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
