Nifty Fifty 21

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.This week will be images from the Southern Highlands and Hawksebury areas.The 3801 arriving at Bowral.Locomotive 3801 dawned a new era in express passenger train travel when first introduced to New South Wales in 1943.Following an over decade long restoration, 3801 was officially relaunched at Sydney's Central Station on Friday 12 March 2021.