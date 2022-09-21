Previous
Nifty Fifty 21 by annied
Photo 1184

Nifty Fifty 21

I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
This week will be images from the Southern Highlands and Hawksebury areas.
The 3801 arriving at Bowral.
Locomotive 3801 dawned a new era in express passenger train travel when first introduced to New South Wales in 1943.
Following an over decade long restoration, 3801 was officially relaunched at Sydney's Central Station on Friday 12 March 2021.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
324% complete

Babs ace
Got to give this one a fav
September 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely nostalgic seen of the steam train coming into the station with its billowing stem/smoke !! Great pov - love-it fav !
September 22nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it
September 22nd, 2022  
