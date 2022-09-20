Sign up
Photo 1183
Nifty Fifty 20
I will be doing the Nifty Fifty SOOC September challenge this month. For the challenge I will be using a 50mm lens on my Nikon D7200.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
This week will be images from the Southern Highlands and Hawksebury areas.
Heading into Mittagong.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
5997
photos
190
followers
140
following
324% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th September 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
,
anniednf-sooc-2022
