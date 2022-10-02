Previous
What Am I? -2 by annied
What Am I? -2

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
I am tall and stately for my class with prominent orange and black head-markings.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Annie D

@annied
