What Am I -3 by annied
Photo 1196

What Am I -3

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week the focus is primate hands.
I am New World and come from Central and South America.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
ruth
I like the way your image draws one to the hands of this animal
October 3rd, 2022  
Mek ace
Wow. So impressive and yet (still) fragile.
October 3rd, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely perspective and detailed capture
October 3rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
@ruthtoby an the hands are in it's name 😊
October 3rd, 2022  
