Photo 1197
What Am I -4
For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week the focus is primate hands. I am New World too from a small area in Northwest Colombia. It is estimated that there are less than 6,000 of us remaining in the wild.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
1
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
anniedanimals
Bill Davidson
Fascinating image.
October 4th, 2022
