What Am I -4 by annied
Photo 1197

What Am I -4

For the month of October my theme is What animal is this?
This week the focus is primate hands. I am New World too from a small area in Northwest Colombia. It is estimated that there are less than 6,000 of us remaining in the wild.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Annie D

Bill Davidson
Fascinating image.
October 4th, 2022  
