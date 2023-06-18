Previous
Wild 18 by annied
Photo 1455

Wild 18

I am joining 30 Days Wild challenge

You can still see remnants of a deliberately lit fire from 2017.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Diana ace
Lovely textures.
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly wild..love the colour tones and wild textures.
June 25th, 2023  
