Wild 26 by annied
Photo 1463

Wild 26

I am joining 30 Days Wild challenge

Had a short wander around Warragamba Dam - Located about 65 kilometres west of Sydney in a narrow gorge on the Warragamba River, Warragamba Dam is one of the largest domestic water supply dams in the world.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Annie D

Chris Cook ace
I really like the light rays
July 1st, 2023  
