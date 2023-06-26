Sign up
Photo 1463
Wild 26
I am joining
30 Days Wild challenge
Had a short wander around Warragamba Dam - Located about 65 kilometres west of Sydney in a narrow gorge on the Warragamba River, Warragamba Dam is one of the largest domestic water supply dams in the world.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Annie D
Chris Cook
ace
I really like the light rays
July 1st, 2023
