Out and About 9 by annied
Photo 1476

Out and About 9

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
This one will be another two part post.....I do have trouble deciding which images to select - I always have a number of favourites - but often on outings we visit more than one place so I figure I can spread the love hahaha
So - we headed up the Pacific Motorway and crossed the Hawkesbury River Bridge, turning off to cross the Peats Ferry Bridge to Brooklyn. Brooklyn, sometimes referred to as "the gateway to the Hawkesbury", is a small riverside settlement occupying the narrow strip of land between the river's southern bank and the extensive bushland of the Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park and Muogamarra Nature Reserve.
We walked to Parsley Bay and back and then had a lovely, yummy fish and chips for lunch.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
404% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
Love the image and your narrative, I have the same problem! I spend hours on undecisiveness 😁
July 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely images and narrative
July 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful photos I especially like the bird
July 10th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Love this series! So nice to see where you travel. Great narrative, Annie!
July 10th, 2023  
