Out and About 9

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

This one will be another two part post.....I do have trouble deciding which images to select - I always have a number of favourites - but often on outings we visit more than one place so I figure I can spread the love hahaha

So - we headed up the Pacific Motorway and crossed the Hawkesbury River Bridge, turning off to cross the Peats Ferry Bridge to Brooklyn. Brooklyn, sometimes referred to as "the gateway to the Hawkesbury", is a small riverside settlement occupying the narrow strip of land between the river's southern bank and the extensive bushland of the Ku-Ring-Gai Chase National Park and Muogamarra Nature Reserve.

We walked to Parsley Bay and back and then had a lovely, yummy fish and chips for lunch.