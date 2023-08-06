Previous
Abstract 6 - Wattle by annied
Photo 1495

Abstract 6 - Wattle

This month I am doing Abstract August
This week I will be faffing with the Photoshop cutout filter - The wattle are blooming and I love their colour in the bush - it always brings a smile.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Annie D

