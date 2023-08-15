Previous
Abstract 15 by annied
Photo 1504

Abstract 15

This month I am doing Abstract August and this week it's the beauty of the bush abstracts.
I usually take my time when wandering in the bush as there is so much more to its beauty when you slow down and look.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Annie D

update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Diana
Wonderful textures, tones and shadows.
August 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Great monotones , and textures!
August 15th, 2023  
Babs
My favorite kind of abstract
August 15th, 2023  
