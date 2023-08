Abstract 16

This month I am doing Abstract August and this week it's the beauty of the bush abstracts.

I usually take my time when wandering in the bush as there is so much more to its beauty when you slow down and look.

Red triangle slugs graze on moss and microscopic algae which grows on the surfaces of smooth-barked gum trees and rocks. As they graze they leave behind scalloped tracks (small arc-shaped markings) on the bark.