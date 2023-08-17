Previous
Abstract 17 by annied
Photo 1506

Abstract 17

This month I am doing Abstract August and this week it's the beauty of the bush abstracts.
I usually take my time when wandering in the bush as there is so much more to its beauty when you slow down and look.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
amazing textures and tones. Such a wonderful calendar so far.
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise