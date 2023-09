SOOC-19

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.

The next posts will be from a trip to the Blue Mountains showing the diversity of environments and scenery you can experience and enjoy.

This is a scene of the eucalypts in Megalong Valley