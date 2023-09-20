SOOC-20

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.

The next posts will be from a trip to the Blue Mountains showing the diversity of environments and scenery you can experience and enjoy.

Just 5km up the road from the eucalypts in the previous post you can wander the rainforest of Coachwood Glen, a small nature reserve in a Megalong Valley gorge eroded by Pulpit Hill Creek between the Shipley Plateau and the Blue Mountains Range.