SOOC-26 by annied
I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.
The next few posts will be from a wander through The NSW Rail Museum in Thirlmere.
This is the smokestack and light of steam locomotive 1905 - built by Beyer Peacock & Co in 1877, full restoration for static display began in 1983 and was largely complete by 2005 when it was moved into the display hall at Thirlmere.
26th September 2023

