Macro 13 - Minibeasts by annied
Macro 13 - Minibeasts

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week I am posting Minibeasts.
I'm not sure which spider the exoskeleton from yesterday's post belonged to but I came across this beauty on the other side of the tree.
St Andrew's Cross Spider - Banded orb-weaving spider (Argiope trifasciata).
I love these spiders... I have handled a couple of them when I needed to relocate them when we were pruning or moving plants. They are placid and happily sat on my hand as I moved them to a safer spot.
Brian ace
Awesome
December 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
One of my favourite spiders
December 19th, 2023  
