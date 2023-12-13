Macro 13 - Minibeasts

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.

This week I am posting Minibeasts.

I'm not sure which spider the exoskeleton from yesterday's post belonged to but I came across this beauty on the other side of the tree.

St Andrew's Cross Spider - Banded orb-weaving spider (Argiope trifasciata).

I love these spiders... I have handled a couple of them when I needed to relocate them when we were pruning or moving plants. They are placid and happily sat on my hand as I moved them to a safer spot.