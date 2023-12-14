Macro 14 - Minibeasts

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.

This week I am posting Minibeasts.

The dendrobium beetle ((Stethopachys formosa) is perhaps the most destructive of orchid pests for orchid growers, particularly those growing Australian native Dendrobiums. This beetle feeds on both the leaves and the flowers of orchids.

The beetle is a native of Australia. It is found in the northern part of the Northern Territory, throughout Queensland, and northern New South Wales. They can also survive further south into the Sydney region in the protection of shade houses. We do not have shade houses but do have a problem with this beetle. I am not one for killing bugs however I make an exception for cockroaches (excluding wood cockroaches), mosquitoes and this beetle - which was squished after I took this photo.