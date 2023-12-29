Previous
Macro 29 by annied
Macro 29

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week what caught my eye.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Annie D

Babs ace
Gorgeous macro. You are a bit like the tortoise and the hare. You will get there in the end. Don't rush, just enjoy the journey. Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
@onewing ha ha thanks Babs - Happy New Year to you too :)
January 1st, 2024  
