Photo 1621
Macro 29
For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week what caught my eye.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
anniedmacro
,
anniedlbaby
Babs
ace
Gorgeous macro. You are a bit like the tortoise and the hare. You will get there in the end. Don't rush, just enjoy the journey. Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
@onewing
ha ha thanks Babs - Happy New Year to you too :)
January 1st, 2024
