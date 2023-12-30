Previous
Macro 30 by annied
Photo 1622

Macro 30

For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week what caught my eye.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Rather like Georgia O'Keefe paintings - super !
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise