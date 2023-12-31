Sign up
For December my theme is macro - yes yes I haven't completed November's Flora yet but I will try and get both sorted hahaha.
This week what caught my eye.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Babs
ace
Yikes those spikes look lethal.
January 2nd, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
Ouch⭐️❤️
January 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
@onewing
@joemuli
I do have to be careful - with all our cactus plants. I have been spiked a number of times haha
January 2nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great dof. Nice focus on the spikes and nice in b & w
January 2nd, 2024
