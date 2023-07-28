Hunter Botanical-5

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

Top Left and Centre - Tom Ireland "Shiny Overlords" - Technology is becoming an increasingly intrusive part of our lives, with AI just adding to our entwinement.

The faceless, shiny alien lurking in the forest of our natural world is being represented by my botanical gardens installation. It could not be more incongruous with the beautiful surrounds of the forest ﬂoor.

Top Right - Andy Devine ‘House of Cards ’ - a sharp contrast between the structure and the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Bottom Left - Megan McCarthy “What have we done?” - What’s important to the artist is the contrast between the materials used - cotton lace and fabric combined with cement fondu.

Bottom Right - Fiona Lee "The Last Stand" - Her series of monolithic concrete trees serves as a stark commentary on the precarious relationship between human progress and the fragility of our natural world.