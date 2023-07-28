Previous
Hunter Botanical-5 by annied
5 / 365

Hunter Botanical-5

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens
Top Left and Centre - Tom Ireland "Shiny Overlords" - Technology is becoming an increasingly intrusive part of our lives, with AI just adding to our entwinement.
The faceless, shiny alien lurking in the forest of our natural world is being represented by my botanical gardens installation. It could not be more incongruous with the beautiful surrounds of the forest ﬂoor.
Top Right - Andy Devine ‘House of Cards ’ - a sharp contrast between the structure and the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
Bottom Left - Megan McCarthy “What have we done?” - What’s important to the artist is the contrast between the materials used - cotton lace and fabric combined with cement fondu.
Bottom Right - Fiona Lee "The Last Stand" - Her series of monolithic concrete trees serves as a stark commentary on the precarious relationship between human progress and the fragility of our natural world.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous collage and info, I love the bottom left sculpture.
September 29th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A wonderful collection, nicely described.
September 29th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Great collage - I do like a good sculpture garden
September 29th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful captures and collage.
September 29th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@billdavidson the descriptions are from the artists :)
September 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
You did well to get photos of the sculptures without and any people in the pictures. Did you have a machine gun with you? Ha ha
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise