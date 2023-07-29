Hunter Botanical-6

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

I had to track back to find this one as I missed it the first time around the trail - as you can see it blends in. This is not it in its entirety as I only had my zoom lens and couldn't get the space to get it all in.



John Turier - ‘Terra Nullius’ is a work that postures four questions about the concept of ownership, land, scale and time. The work is constructed like a 3D skeletal line drawing from steel wire timber and linen thread designed to ﬂoat in the landscape.