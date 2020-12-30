Sign up
3 / 365
Caique
I think I've found my style, just need to perfect it! Jackie
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
5
1
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
56
photos
11
followers
8
following
Tags
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@theredcamera
February 22nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That is fabulous, Jackie. A really lovely job, I am mega impressed!
February 22nd, 2021
summerfield
ace
wowza! this looks like something i see in a gallery. jaxter, what have you done!!!! this is amazing. aces! aces! aces!
February 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
Dear me! Jackie!!!!!!!!!!
February 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
February 22nd, 2021
