Previous
Next
63 / 365
An apple a day
Played around with some oil pastels. I had to buy a new set as I seem to have misplaced my previous set. The new ones behave more like crayons. They don't blend quite as well as my old ones did. Oh well, it's all just a learning curve.
Sally
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
1
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
122
photos
22
followers
10
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
47
49
52
60
61
62
53
63
2
1
Paintings
SM-A305F
29th March 2021 4:31pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
fruit
,
apple
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
Oil pastel playtime
March 29th, 2021
Oil pastel playtime