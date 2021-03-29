Previous
An apple a day by artsygang
An apple a day

Played around with some oil pastels. I had to buy a new set as I seem to have misplaced my previous set. The new ones behave more like crayons. They don't blend quite as well as my old ones did. Oh well, it's all just a learning curve.
Sally
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
