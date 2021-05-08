Previous
Next
Bonnet Girl by artsygang
101 / 365

Bonnet Girl

Really not the subject that I would normally consider painting.
Following the second assignment of Leslie's Find your Joy Freebie course
Sally @salza
8th May 2021 8th May 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@jacqbb @summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera

I contemplated also using this for the 'ugly' picture as I really don't like it
June 14th, 2021  
moni kozi
@salza Sally, this is very cute. I really would not qualify this as ugly. Why would you say that it is? The gradients are really nicely done.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise