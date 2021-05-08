Sign up
Bonnet Girl
Really not the subject that I would normally consider painting.
Following the second assignment of Leslie's Find your Joy Freebie course
Sally
@salza
8th May 2021
8th May 21
Tags
watercolour
,
salza_art
I contemplated also using this for the 'ugly' picture as I really don't like it
June 14th, 2021
moni kozi
@salza
Sally, this is very cute. I really would not qualify this as ugly. Why would you say that it is? The gradients are really nicely done.
June 14th, 2021
I contemplated also using this for the 'ugly' picture as I really don't like it