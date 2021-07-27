Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
119 / 365
Freehand Black Horse
This one is done with just two measurements taken. Hence it almost fell off the page. I like it as well. I was so eager to add paint that I forgot to shoot the sketch before colour. Well... we'll have to live with that.
@monikozi
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
257
photos
30
followers
10
following
32% complete
View this month »
106
110
111
113
114
115
117
119
Latest from all albums
114
115
117
119
129
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Paintings
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
9th August 2021 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@denful
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close