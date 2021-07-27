Previous
Next
Freehand Black Horse by artsygang
119 / 365

Freehand Black Horse

This one is done with just two measurements taken. Hence it almost fell off the page. I like it as well. I was so eager to add paint that I forgot to shoot the sketch before colour. Well... we'll have to live with that.
@monikozi
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise