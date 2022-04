Lighthouse vignette

I grow to hate this paper. It is watercolour paper but it sucks. I do not wish to dismiss the lack of skills in the painter, but this paper really sucks. I should use it for ink sketches only. I put some colour on this paper, cleared my brush and when I returned with the wet brush to spread that colour, sharp lines of pigment were already in the paper. Awful. And really, I cleaned my brush in what - 1 or 2 seconds? Very difficult to work on this paper.If you care, the tutorial is this one https://youtu.be/CmTCT6QtAO4