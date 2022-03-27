Lighthouse vignette

I grow to hate this paper. It is watercolour paper but it sucks. I do not wish to dismiss the lack of skills in the painter, but this paper really sucks. I should use it for ink sketches only. I put some colour on this paper, cleared my brush and when I returned with the wet brush to spread that colour, sharp lines of pigment were already in the paper. Awful. And really, I cleaned my brush in what - 1 or 2 seconds? Very difficult to work on this paper.
If you care, the tutorial is this one https://youtu.be/CmTCT6QtAO4 @monikozi
It took up to 30 minutes. It really is an easy one. Do give it a try, whatever the medium. I wanted even to suggest the Gang to give it a try, for old times sake :D
Am I correct in thinking that the higher the weight of the paper the better. I always thought that if it stated for watercolour on the front that was enough until I attended an art class once upon a time!