Lighthouse vignette by artsygang
153 / 365

Lighthouse vignette

I grow to hate this paper. It is watercolour paper but it sucks. I do not wish to dismiss the lack of skills in the painter, but this paper really sucks. I should use it for ink sketches only. I put some colour on this paper, cleared my brush and when I returned with the wet brush to spread that colour, sharp lines of pigment were already in the paper. Awful. And really, I cleaned my brush in what - 1 or 2 seconds? Very difficult to work on this paper.
If you care, the tutorial is this one https://youtu.be/CmTCT6QtAO4
@monikozi
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
JackieR ace
What weight is the paper moni (types she totally unknowledgable!)? Perhaps it sucks too much and draws in the water leaving the pigment on the surface? I can see why it annoys you, but to me it doesn't detract from thos lovely clouds and the perspective of that grassy bank is wonderful. How long did it take to paint-and I love thos windows......@monikozi :)
April 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie! The paper is 200 grams. But yes, as you say: it sucks (literally) the water. It really is awful. It sucks in the other way too :D
It took up to 30 minutes. It really is an easy one. Do give it a try, whatever the medium. I wanted even to suggest the Gang to give it a try, for old times sake :D
April 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@monikozi I love your clouds and perspective on the cliffs. There is so much to like in this.
Am I correct in thinking that the higher the weight of the paper the better. I always thought that if it stated for watercolour on the front that was enough until I attended an art class once upon a time!
April 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@wakelys Thanks Sue! You are spot on: the higher the weight, the better. I bought this one on the same belief that if it says: watercolour, it should do. Well, it does not. Maybe for an illustration style as I did the ladybugs yesterday, it works - more or less. When you want the colours to be blocked. But not for cases when you need the colours to blend. Anyhow, it is a very good paper to draw with ink. For that, it is awesome. And I will probably stick to that on this particular sheet. It should be a lesson.
April 21st, 2022  
