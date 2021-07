My maternal great grandfather

Will Hanson, Jack of all Trades and master of many.



For the Record,

This day came in warm with bright sun. A wonderful day on the coast of Maine. I had a visit to the local Historical Society just down the hill. I saw my great grandfather's beaver hat and one of his Maine State Legislative chairs(we have an older leather on home in Hanover and lots of other wonderful local antique items.



All hands and paws happy