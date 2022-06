A Nuthatch, right side up

This sweet bird is usually seen feeding and running up and down trees upside down. Today it's right side up, but the Supreme Court of the United States has turned this nation upside down. 50 years of rights for women have been overturned today. I can say no more, I'm too upset.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny.



All hands pleased about the Bipartisan gun reforms, but devastated about Roe v Wade being overturned.