Have sticks will travel

My hiking sticks are my best friends now, they allow me to manage the uneven ground in the old cemetery and walk around to some of my favorite spots and views. This photo was triggered by my Apple Watch with my phone propped on an old gravestone. The fox den is to my left just below the edge of the bluff. Today I noticed some old bones partially buried in the grass and earth near the den.We still have not seen the foxes, they were quiet last night. Full moon tomorrow night, perhaps they will be out frolicking.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with afternoon clouds and a very brisk wind.



All hands and paws happy.