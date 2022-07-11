A favorite view

I have been using my hiking sticks to get around as the ground is very uneven for a regular cane. Today I walked up the hill for one of my favorite views behind the church that sits atop Trafton's Hill. The fog was beginning to come in a bit late this afternoon, but the weather has been glorious and is forecast to be just as nice all week.



Last night was quite noisy as the fox family that live in a den at the edge of the cemetery bluff were out hunting and barking around the house. We have yet to see them, although we could make out a shadow that barked last night as we gazed out the bedroom window.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and glorious with a stiff breeze by afternoon.



All hands and paws happy as clams.