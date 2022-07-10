A relaxing afternoon in Maine

The weather has been absolutely spectacular. We just had a relaxing Sunday, enjoy everything, the air the birds and watching the tides as the went out and came in again like clockwork.



Merry is busy and has remembered all of her most comfortable spots. She sits at the screened windows or sliders and watches everything.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny with fragrant Maine air.



All hands and paws happy.