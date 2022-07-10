Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2689
A relaxing afternoon in Maine
The weather has been absolutely spectacular. We just had a relaxing Sunday, enjoy everything, the air the birds and watching the tides as the went out and came in again like clockwork.
Merry is busy and has remembered all of her most comfortable spots. She sits at the screened windows or sliders and watches everything.
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny with fragrant Maine air.
All hands and paws happy.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2689
photos
100
followers
43
following
736% complete
View this month »
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2022 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
machiasportmaine
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close