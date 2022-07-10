Previous
Next
A relaxing afternoon in Maine by berelaxed
Photo 2689

A relaxing afternoon in Maine

The weather has been absolutely spectacular. We just had a relaxing Sunday, enjoy everything, the air the birds and watching the tides as the went out and came in again like clockwork.

Merry is busy and has remembered all of her most comfortable spots. She sits at the screened windows or sliders and watches everything.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny with fragrant Maine air.

All hands and paws happy.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise