Bird's Eye View of Machiasport, Maine

This was taken by David, Nora and Aunty's dad with his nifty drone. That's full disclosure and not totally within the blip rules, but after a dozen years of sticking to the rules, I think this will be okay.



Our familial homestead, an 1840s cape style house(with a twin still standing, the triple has been gone since the 60s) is located below the Congregational Church at the top of Trafton's Hill. You can see David & Sarah's car parked by the house that is ours. The water is the tidal Machias River that connects to the Machias Bay and Gulf of Maine, Atlantic Ocean. When I was a child there was an enormous barn behind the house. It was in sad shape then, with carriages and wagons hoisted to the ceiling with ropes and pulleys. In the early 60s it was all as it collapsed. My great grandfather's store suffered the same fate in a hurricane and floated down river. We are very lucky to have this lovely home in the family for generations and we all cherish our time here, about 6 hours north of home.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm.



All hands and paws happy.