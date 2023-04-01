Progress

The cats have eaten together twice today with the baby gates between them. No hissing or really any reaction from either. We put Raven in another room and let Fianna wander out if she wanted. She ventured out into the upstairs hall, then returned to her room. Feral cats are good with other cats, Raven who was also trapped with other cats seems to almost ignore her. They both need a feline playmate, so the real introduction and getting to know you business has to commence soon. Fianna has to expand her territory and begin the life of a Dogcorner cat. She can be thankful that our dogs are no longer alive, but I think most rescued ferals get along with dogs too. I hope Raven didn't have her little cat heart set on being an only cat.



For the Record,

This day came in windy and and rainy. A nasty day for the graveside service for a family friend, my mother's best friend in her later years. It was very sad. Her son, my brother's childhood/lifelong friend is frail from recent cancer treatments and lost his wife of 40 years in December. He was a shadow of his former self which was thin to begin with.Tears and rain all around.



No word from the pediatrician team regarding Hunter's CT on Friday. Fingers crossed. It's scary to think how sick he was.



All hands happy with the cat progress.