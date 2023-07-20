West Quoddy Head Light

The sun rose today, and we could see it! No fog. So, we set off about 45 minutes from here to West Quoddy Light in South Lubec Maine. It's one of our favorite places to visit. The striped light tower, small museum, amazing views, trails and shoreline below the light draw folks from all over the world. I have a family connections, my maternal 4th great grandfather was a keeper at the original light before the striped tower in the mid 1850s. His son-in-law, my maternal 3rd great grandfather was a keeper as well. My middle name is his surname.For the Record,This day came in with sunshine and perfect Downeast weather.All hands happy