West Quoddy Head Light by berelaxed
West Quoddy Head Light

The sun rose today, and we could see it! No fog. So, we set off about 45 minutes from here to West Quoddy Light in South Lubec Maine. It's one of our favorite places to visit. The striped light tower, small museum, amazing views, trails and shoreline below the light draw folks from all over the world. I have a family connections, my maternal 4th great grandfather was a keeper at the original light before the striped tower in the mid 1850s. His son-in-law, my maternal 3rd great grandfather was a keeper as well. My middle name is his surname.

This day came in with sunshine and perfect Downeast weather.

https://westquoddy.com/the-lighthouse
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

@berelaxed
How lovely and so special with the family connections
July 21st, 2023  
