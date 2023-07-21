Friday morning in Machiasport

The tidal Machias River was busy this morning. We could actually see the activity, it was cloudy today, but the morning fog burned off early. The working craft was out of Cutler Harbor and the beautiful red sailed sailboat belongs to a neighbor down the road.



We love this river and the wonderful days we have here, living by the ebb and flow of the powerful tides influenced by the Bay of Fundy.



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds, no fog until late afternoon. We spent the day home packing and cleaning. We leave on Sunday morning.



All hands happy



