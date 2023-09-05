Previous
Nora started First Grade today

She got on the bus excited and happy, and got off just the same. I just wish the heat would let up a bit, I know how hot New England school buildings get after a week of 85-90 F degree temps.

For the Record,
This day came in very warm and continued to heat up. Thanks to Sarah for this photograph.

5th September 2023

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
