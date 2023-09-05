Sign up
Nora started First Grade today
She got on the bus excited and happy, and got off just the same. I just wish the heat would let up a bit, I know how hot New England school buildings get after a week of 85-90 F degree temps.
For the Record,
This day came in very warm and continued to heat up. Thanks to Sarah for this photograph.
All hands happy
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
