"Excuse me, I'm enjoying your crabgrass."

These rabbits are so tame. Luckily they seem to be just interested in crabgrass.



For the Record,

This day came in with another day of exhausting heat. I painted via zoom with my pals in our cool AC, but did some weeding after in the brutal heat. I had to be done, we're looking at lots of rain. There is new hurricane on the horizon that could be a nightmare for us. Fingers crossed that Hurricane Lee goes out to sea.



All hands hoping for cooler weather.